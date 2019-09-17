Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

17 September 2019

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement released by the Company on 15 July 2019, the Company has appointed Howard Bird as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Bird will also continue in his role as a geo-science consultant to the Company.

Mr. Howard Bird is an internationally experienced Professional Geoscientist (diamonds, gold, platinum and base metals) and has over 30 years' diverse junior and senior mining company exploration, development and mining experience, including over 15 years at senior executive management level.

Mr. Bird has a strong background in both European and North American marketing, capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, and joint-ventures. He has a proven track record contributing to significant company value added growth with grassroots exploration discovery success, development and production of highly profitable kimberlite diamond deposits.

Mr. Bird was the Senior Vice President of Exploration and Geology at TSX listed Brigus Gold Corp. where he led the exploration team in the discovery of three new gold deposits at the Grey Fox Project. He was also part of the corporate development team adding the acquisitions of the Black Fox producing mine, near Timmins, Ontario and the Box mine deposit in northern Saskatchewan. Brigus was later acquired by Primero Mining Corp. in March 2014.

Prior to Brigus, Howard was the Senior Vice President of Global Exploration for TSX and AIM listed SouthernEra Diamonds Ltd., where he spent over 15 years in the diamond industry. He has extensive worldwide experience and was involved in programmes that have led to the discovery of over 100 kimberlites, working in Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana and Gabon.

Mr. Bird was involved in the discovery to production success of several new economic diamond deposits while at SouthernEra, including the Marsfontein pipe, Sugerbird Blow and Klipspringer mine in South Africa, and he worked on one of the world's largest pipes, the Camafuca kimberlite in Angola. While at SouthernEra, Mr. Bird was also involved in many of the grassroots kimberlite diamond discoveries in the Northwest Territories of Canada, these included joint-ventures with Rio Tinto. While at SouthernEra, Mr. Bird's added responsibility included Vice President, Global Exploration for TSX listed Southern Platinum and he was a member of the team that brought the Messina (Limpopo) Platinum mine into production in South Africa.

Regulatory disclosures

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, Howard Michael Bird (aged 57) holds, or has held in the past 5 years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships/partnerships Former directorships/partnerships within past five years None Antler Gold Inc.

Professor Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources, commented:

"I am delighted that Howard Bird, with his wide experience of the diamond industry, and in particular of successful exploration and diamond mine development, has now joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in addition to his previously announced role as a geoscience consultant and will assist the Company on technical plans for the development plans for the development of our diamond deposit at Lahtojoki as a mine"

