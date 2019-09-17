Prosafe SE: Update on Merger process with Floatel - Competition Process UK

Reference is made to press release published on 5th September. Prosafe has been informed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK that they will refer the merger to Phase 2.

Prosafe confirms that the company will apply for a three-week extension in order to evaluate whether to enter Phase 2.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 September 2019

Prosafe SE

