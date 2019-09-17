Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2019

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
17.09.19
08:05 Uhr
0,869 Euro
-0,033
-3,66 %
17.09.2019 | 08:29
Prosafe SE: Update on Merger process with Floatel - Competition Process UK

Reference is made to press release published on 5th September. Prosafe has been informed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK that they will refer the merger to Phase 2.

Prosafe confirms that the company will apply for a three-week extension in order to evaluate whether to enter Phase 2.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 September 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


