AM Best executives will conduct a Finance Workshop to examine Africa's insurance markets, exploring key considerations for insurers navigating the sector, and discussing the segment's relative strengths and foreign influences. The Finance Workshop is organised in partnership with the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and will be held as a parallel session at the 24th African Reinsurance Forum, which will take place 29 September to 1 October 2019 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Tim Prince, director of analytics, Jessica Botelho-Young, senior financial analyst, and Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, will lead the workshop on Monday, 30 September, at 2 pm (CEST).

Africa's reinsurance industry has witnessed steady growth in the last decade. Still, AM Best views market conditions for reinsurers as challenging, with volatile operating environments and elevated levels of economic and political risks. Topics to be explored during the workshop include a look at Best's Credit Rating Methodology, its building-block approach and the drivers for future rating movements; key considerations for insurers navigating the economic landscape in Africa; a look at the relative strength of Africa's insurance markets; and how foreign participation is impacting and influencing the marketplace.

AM Best publishes ratings on thousands of insurers and reinsurers in more than 90 countries worldwide, including ratings on a number of national and regional insurers and reinsurers across Africa's insurance markets. More information about Best's Credit Ratings, AM Best's rating methodology and the rating process can be found at www.ambest.com/ratings.

This theme of this year's African Reinsurance Forum is "African (Re)Insurance Facing New Regulatory Challenges," and provides attendees access to informational sessions exploring market-critical issues. The AM Best workshop will be held as a parallel session to the event. The forum will take place at the Laico Hotel Tunis, and is co-organised by Fédération Tunisienne des Sociétés d'Assurances and la Société Tunisienne de Réassurance. To schedule a meeting at the forum with an AM Best representative, please contact Katerina Kosheleva, client relationship management administrator, at katerina.kosheleva@ambest.com, or Dr. Kuenyehia at edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com. For the full forum agenda, please visit the event website.

AM Best also recently published its special report on the global reinsurance sector, which includes sections on the North Africa and Sub-Saharan regions. To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit: http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=289149.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

