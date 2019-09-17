New Yeti X includes Blue VO!CE software with built- in effects and presets, a four capsule condenser array, and real-time LED metering to deliver professional broadcast quality results for gaming, streaming, and podcasting

Blue, a 20-year leading innovator in audio technology and design, today announced the new Yeti X USB microphone for gaming, streaming and podcasting. Yeti X features new Blue VO!CE technology, which enables content creators to dial up professional vocal effects and custom presets at the push of a button. A four capsule condenser microphone array delivers exceptional focus and clarity, high-res LED metering provides visual, real-time feedback for vocal levels, and a multi-function smart knob provides instant control over essential mic functions. Combining legendary Blue audio quality with innovative new features, Yeti X is the ultimate tool for creators who want to deliver professional content and build their audience.

"We're excited to introduce Yeti X with Blue VO!CE technology and continue the evolution of our renowned lineup of USB mics," said John Maier, president and CEO, Blue Microphones. "We created Yeti X based on feedback from content creators all over the world, who need fast and easy-to-use tools that help them sound their very best. Yeti X with Blue VO!CE gives creators the ability to quickly and easily customize their sound using high-quality effects and presets. Additionally, new features like high-res LED metering and a multi-function smart knob make it easier than ever to deliver professional results for gaming, streaming, and podcasting."

Yeti X is plug 'n play on Mac and PC and includes advanced Blue VO!CE audio software, a suite of broadcast vocal tools and effects that makes it easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality. Creators can quickly access and select a variety of professionally-tuned presets for broadcast, radio voice, male and female voices, and effects such as crisp and modern, warm and vintage and more. In addition, Blue VO!CE gives creators access to professional effects including noise reduction, expander, gate, de-esser, EQ, compression and limiter.

Yeti X was custom tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch and Mixer streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. A four-capsule condenser array provides clearer, more focused audio for Yeti X's four pickup patterns. Cardioid mode captures sound sources that are directly in front of the microphone, omni mode picks up sound equally from all around the mic, bidirectional mode records from both the front and the rear of the microphone, and stereo mode uses both the left and right channels for capturing immersive audio experiences.

Yeti X features an 11-segment LED meter that goes from green to red, so streamers can check and adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. An illuminated multi-function smart knob provides precise control over mic gain, mute and headphone volume. The smart knob also controls the blend of microphone signal and computer sound, so creators can quickly adjust the amount of computer audio versus microphone audio that is heard in the headphones.

Blue VO!CE is accessible exclusively through Logitech's free, easy-to-use G HUB platform, enabling content creators to manage mic gain, headphone volume, monitoring preferences, and pickup pattern selections right from their desktop. Streamers can also match the color and design of their desks by personalizing the color of Yeti X's LED lights. Yeti X is also compatible with the Blue Sherpa companion app, which features quick and direct control options from your desktop to help you get the most from your mic.

Streamers can pair Yeti X with Blue's professional broadcast accessories to transform their desktops into broadcast studios, including Compass premium broadcast boom arm and Radius III shockmount.

Yeti X is expected to be available at US retailers in October 2019 for the suggested retail prices of $169.99. For more information, visit bluedesigns.com/yetix.

Blue continues a 20-year legacy of innovative, cutting-edge design and performance across critically acclaimed microphones and the Emmy Award-winning headphone line. Blue offers a range of recording tools for almost any application in both professional and consumer markets. From Blue's flagship studio Bottle microphone, to a premium headphone line, to the world's #1 USB microphones, Blue has tools that inspire creativity. Blue Microphones is part of the Logitech International portfolio of brands. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at bluedesigns.com

