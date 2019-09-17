Anzeige
Fingrid Oyj's financial reports in 2020

Fingrid Oyj
Stock exchange release 17 September 2019 at 10:00 EET

Fingrid Oyj's financial reports in 2020

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial releases in 2020.

27.2.2020 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019
23.4.2020 Management's Review
28.7.2020 2019 Half-Year Report January-June 2020
29.10.2020 Management's Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2020.

For more information:
Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213


