Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Corp Kenville Gold Mine Progress. Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") provides the following progress update on its 100% owned Kenville Gold Mine project in Nelson, BC.

Work at the Kenville Gold mine site is steadily progressing toward starting the new decline. The grounds and buildings have been cleaned and powered. Overburden stripping has been completed at the new portal site. The site is now ready to start breaking ground for the new portal.

Permit updates for the water discharge permit have been submitted to and received by the BC Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment. Masse Environmental Consultants was engaged, previously on the property to do a one-year property wide quality water baseline study and was retained again this year to update the water baseline study and complete a full suite of water samples. The samples collected and analyzed demonstrated good water quality and continuity. The discharge water is clean enough to drink (see photo below).

Photo of CEO Chris Anderson drinking water from the Kenville mine discharge (September 6, 2019).

" Over the years several water bottling companies have proposed and pursued the company for the propose of bottling the Kenville mines water discharge for commercial operations, The water quality more than exceeds BC Drinking Water Quality Guide lines, so I thought I would try it myself, it proved to be a fantastic way to quench my thirst." States Anderson CEO Ximen Mining

A site visit was conducted by the BC Ministry of Environment. They were quite positive about the project and the proposed water discharge. They responded with some additional information requirements for the permit to be issued.

A consulting firm was engaged to analyze the potential for acid rock drainage for waste rock from the new underground drive. Samples of core from the area of the planned decline were collected for analysis and have been submitted to the lab. The host rock that encompasses the entire mine site is made up of diorite. Previously the rock has been tested by the company with independent labs and this proved to be acid neutralizing, we are currently reconfirming this analysis.

Nelson Power was on site recently and installed a new power pole near the new proposed portal site. This will allow for connection to the new line for a 3-phase installation that will power the ventilation air system, compressors and pumps making the operation completely electric. With electricity generated from the Kootenays hydro dam. An Additional meter and wiring will be installed soon. As well a load of material was delivered for the new roof for the sea-can that will be used for the electrical and compressor house. A layer of crushed rock will be put down as a base for this building.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

"Christopher R. Anderson"On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

