Kushly CBD: Kentucky-based Startup "Kushly" Is A One-Stop-Shop for Pure CBD Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Cannabis is among the oldest known plants used by humans with evidence dating back to at least 12,000 years ago.

Even though cannabis products are illegal in most parts, there are lots of data revealing its health benefits.

Cannabis-related laws are changing everywhere, especially in the USA. Most of the states have decriminalized/permitted the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

Marijuana and Hemp are two of the most commonly known varieties of cannabis plants. Both the plants looks and smells the same, and contain over 100 different chemical compounds in them.

THC (short for Tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of the compounds found in both plants, which has mind-altering properties. Any plant with over 0.3 percent concentration of THC, such as marijuana, gives a "high sensation".

Hemp plants, on the other hand, have a THC concentration below 0.3 percent, thus does not have any mind-altering properties.

CBD (short for Cannabidiol) is another compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, CBD does not have any mind-altering properties and is a beneficial medicinal drug.

CBD is considered as one of the best remedies to get quick relief from several ailments such as acne, epilepsy, chronic pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, insomnia, and even depression. Doctors also prescribe CBD products to people who have ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

Use of medicinal CBD products is legalized in many parts of the United States, albeit with certain restrictions depending on the state.

Cannabidiol is mainly consumed in the form of capsules, oils, gummies, gels, etc. The manufacturing and sales of such products have seen rapid growth in recent years.

However, many companies that infuse low amounts of CBD to cheap edibles and also use diluted CBD, which does more harm than good.

"Kushly" is a startup that aims to address the issue of low standard CBD products in the market.

What is Kushly?

Kushly is a Kentucky-based startup offering premium full-spectrum CBD products directly to the customers. The company aims to put an end to cheap CBD products and become the one-stop-shop for people who are looking to buy 100% safe, legal, and high-quality CBD products.

All the products are manufactured using a 99 percent CBD isolate and is entirely safe to use.

What do Kushly Sell?

Currently, the company sells a wide variety of full-spectrum Cannabidiol products in the form of oil, facial cleanser, revive cream, capsules, gummies, facial toner, anti-aging cream, under-eye cream, and mud mask.

CBD gummies are one of the leading products of Kushly. The company is trying to set itself apart by using real fruits along with its high-quality CBD to create edible gummies.

How Does Kushly Ensure its High-Quality?

The CBD edibles will be made in-house by Kushly, extracted from Cannabis Indica and Cannabis Sativa strains, two of the best cannabis plants out there. Indica strains are well-known for providing a relaxing feel to the entire body, whereas the Sativa strains are known for their energizing feeling it gives.

Apart from selling products on the official Kushly website, the company is also partnering with dispensaries throughout the United States to make Kushly products widely available.

