At Arlandastad in Stockholm, Sweden, the global technology supplier Schaeffler Group has its Nordic headquarters in a four-storey building being renovated in stages.

SunLike luminaire made by LedLuks (Photo: Business Wire)

The first floor to be opened after renovation shows carefully designed new lighting environments with the latest LED-technology, SunLike from Seoul Semiconductor. The ergonomically designed LED-luminaires are Plain Spectra from Annell, designed by well-renowned lighting designer Kai Piippo and produced by Ledluks.

The lighting solution with the pleasant and healthy light was chosen by the architect for the project, VIRA Architects in Stockholm. Lighting designers were Lena Sjöström Larsson from VIRA Architects in cooperation with lighting supplier Annell. The result is called Human Centric Lighting.

SunLike offers great possibilities, similar to natural light. Good lighting stimulates through creating pleasant, sustainable and effective environments for humans at work quality of life.

About Schaeffler Group

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

