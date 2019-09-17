Zwipe is Selected by G+D Mobile Security to Develop Biometric Wearable

OSLO, NORWAY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biometric technology company Zwipe has been selected by Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) Mobile Security, one of the world's largest mobile and digital security providers to develop a biometric payment device with a view to pilot this technology with leading banks.

Speaking on the partnership with Zwipe, Gabrielle Bugat, Group Senior Vice President and Head of Business Unit Financial Services at G+D Mobile Security, said "We have selected Zwipe because of their proven ability to integrate biometrics with payment functionalities into an extremely space and energy-constrained environment," adding "we are confident that this joint effort will help establish new opportunities in the emerging biometric payments marketplace."

Zwipe will provide the technical design and core components for integration into a wearable device with the digital security provider integrating the payment platform and personalising the product for use as a payment solution.

Commenting on this commercial effort, André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, said "Our new customer, G+D is one of the world's largest players in security solutions and we are excited to launch this collaboration."

The joint development is commencing now, and the two parties plan to announce the start of any pilot when the product is ready for trials.

About Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,300 employees and generated sales of EUR 868 m in the 2018 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.

G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security

About Zwipe

Zwipe is a technology company enabling battery-less, ultra-low-power, self-contained biometric authentication solutions for payment cards, wearable devices and beyond. With an ecosystem of customers including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "making convenience secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's intellectual property portfolio enables the heightened security offered by biometrics, without impeding the convenience of contactless. By protecting the user's personal information and right to privacy Zwipe is directly addressing the data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

