TOKYO, Sept 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it received the 33rd "IIA Japan Chairman's Award" of the Institute of Internal Auditors - Japan.The IIA Japan was established in 1957 with the aim of contributing to the sound development of Japan's industry and economy through the internal audits. It also functions as Japan's representative organization of The Institution of Internal Auditors (IIA), which plays a role of global leadership in international audits."IIA Japan Chairman's Award" was established in 1987, and it is the 33rd time this year. This award is to commend the corporations and management organizations, which have the fulfilled internal audit system, the active and continuous internal audit activities in long time period, the achieved results, as well as the contribution for spreading and developing the internal audit.Through the review by the Review Committee, the following initiatives of Eisai's Corporate Internal Audit Department for the internal audit activities were highly evaluated, and Eisai received the Chairman's Award.- Emphasis on contribution for achieving the corporate objectives- Implementation of audit by the full consideration of business operation risks and socially focused matters and selecting the theme for audit- Emphasis on cause analysis of problems- Implementation of regular internal and external evaluations for continuous audit quality improvementEisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. In order to realize this corporate philosophy, Eisai will promote our initiatives for internal audit quality improvement, and is striving for further enhancement of corporate governance to improve sustainable corporate value.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.