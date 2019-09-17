Nexen Tire's Partner BK Mlada Boleslav Kicks off Season with Win on September 13 at Ško-Energo Aréna

Nexen Tire, Partner and Sponsor of the BK Mlada Boleslav, begins new season together

BK Mlada Boleslav wins first game of the season against HC Dynamo Pardubice 4-1 at the Ško-Energo Aréna

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its Official Partner BK Mlada Boleslav, a professional ice hockey team in the Czech Republic, has won in an opening game for the 2019-20 season on Friday, September 13 (GMT).

BK Mlada Boleslav opened the 2019-20 season with a 4-1 victory without getting blindsided by its opponent team. The home fans of BK Mlada Boleslav cheered on when Oscar Flynn scored the first goal, followed by Pavel Musil, Michal Vondrka, and Lukáš Žejdl, leading the team to win.

"As the official partner and sponsor of BK Mlada Boleslav, we are excited to support them once again for the new season," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "We look forward to working with the team to support them for another successful season."

Since the 2014-15 season, Nexen Tire has been as the Official Partner and sponsor of BK Mlada Boleslav. Through various sponsorships, the company places its advertisements and billboards at the Ško-Energo Aréna, BK Mlada Boleslav's home stadium, and provides hospitality services to the sports fans, strengthening its brand power in the Czech Republic.

Through sports partnerships and related marketing initiatives, Nexen Tire will continue to have a significant presence at all BK Mlada Boleslav matches and will keep its focus on raising its awareness in the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Nexen Tire had its official grand opening of the Nexen Tire Europe Plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic in August. With the opening the Europe Plant, the company completed its four major global R&D and production networks, preparing for the next "Global Nexen" era.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world (as of August 2019) and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

