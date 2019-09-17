Société Générale Opts for Axefinance's ACP Solution for Multi-entity Retail Lending Digitalization

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Société Générale decided to embark on a retail lending transformation journey across multiple African affiliates through its SG ABS entity. With the aim of harmonizing, consolidating and improving their existing credit processes, this project is a key pillar of SG's international growth strategy.

After a careful selection process, Société Générale selected axefinance in part because of its ability to provide a multi-entity end-to-end Lending Digitalization solution combined with an innovative implementation approach.

Many factors tipped the scale in axefinance's favor: the flexibility and scalability of ACP, impressive functional coverage, proven expertise, strong partnership with the SG Group, and a successful track record in EMEA region.

Karim Rekik, Executive partner at axefinance says:

"It's a pride that Société Générale is renewing its trust in us after previous ACP's successful implementations (such as in SG Bulgary, SG Moldavia, SG New Caledonia, SG Senegal etc.) We aim to go the extra mile to strengthen our partnership with SG and its international subsidiaries to fully ensure our role as an enabler of their lending digital transformation."

Youness NFISSI, Retail Manager at Société Générale ABS confirms:

"Société Générale Group is growing business very rapidly and successfully in around 20 African countries. In order to support its development and fully catch the continent's growth potential, we were looking for a cutting-edge credit granting tool, adjusting to multibank setup and allowing for digital, reliable and fast processing. We are very confident that axefinance's technology will significantly contribute to making our clients' experience even more unique."

About axefinance:

Founded in 2004, axefinance is a global software provider focused on lending automation for financial institutions looking for an edge in productivity and customer service for any and all client segments: retail, SME, corporate, etc. ACP is axefinance's solution available either as a locally hosted or SaaS and trusted by well renowned banks.

About SG

Société Générale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of the world. Société Générale ABS is part of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division of SG Group, SG ABS delivers Innovative IT Services to SG African subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974248/SG_ABS_signature.jpg

Contact:

Imen Jgham

Chief Marketing Officer

imen.jgham@axefinance.com