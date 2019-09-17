Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Peer Reviewed Clinical Journal Publishes Lexaria Bioscience's Human CBD Study Results

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that final study results of the 2018 human clinical study evaluating CBD delivery and effectiveness using its patented DehydraTECHTM powered TurboCBD™ capsules have been published in the peer reviewed medical journal, "Advances in Therapy". Advances in Therapy focuses on clinical medicine and pharmaceutical research and has been published continually since 1984.

Key findings highlighted in the publication were as follows:

CBD in-plasma levels with the TurboCBD™ 90 mg dose were significantly higher than with the generic 90 mg dose at both 90 and 120 min (p < 0.05);

Only the TurboCBD™ 90 mg dose was elevated (i.e., greater than placebo) at 30 min (p < 0.05) and remained elevated (i.e., greater than placebo) at 4 h (p < 0.01);

Mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) in a subgroup analysis was significantly decreased with only the TurboCBD™ 90 mg dose relative to baseline (p < 0.05); and

Cerebral perfusion analysed by an index of conductance in the middle cerebral artery (MCA) in this subgroup was significantly higher with only the TurboCBD™ 90 mg dose relative to baseline (p < 0.001).

The study was conducted and well tolerated in 12 healthy young male athletes and the investigators concluded that further studies are warranted, noting in particular that "further acute and chronic dosing investigations in older and cerebrovascular-compromised patients may shed light on the vascular and clinical impacts of increased CBD bioavailability."

Lexaria's recent receipt of two granted patents for "treating certain conditions including, but not limited to heart disease, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, schizophrenia" and others is timely considering the demonstrated effectiveness of DehydraTECH technology in increasing cerebral blood flow, and thus perhaps an increased effectiveness at delivering certain drugs to the brain.

Finally, it is worth noting that the publication also references a separate recent study published by other investigators who evaluated a comparable CBD dose with bioabsorption findings representative of the cannabinoid edibles industry sector in general. The differences in blood concentration between the TurboCBD 90 mg dose and the competitor's 100 mg dose are shown in the graph above, where time to maximum plasma CBD concentration with the competitive formulation required ~4 hours whereas it was evidenced with the TurboCBD™ 90 mg dose within 90-120 min. The rate of bioabsorption of the CBD with the competitive 100 mg formulation was virtually nondetectable within 30 minutes of administration.

The peer-reviewed study is available at https://rdcu.be/bQZZi and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31512143

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

