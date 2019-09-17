Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.13p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---