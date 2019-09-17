Session to demonstrate how to build a custom blockchain ledger and enterprise application with a real-time front end UI using Fluree

Fluree, a blockchain-based graph database built to support Web 3.0, today announced that Co-CEO Brian Platz will conduct a live code demonstration at London's upcoming Blockchain Live conference on September 25. Blockchain Live unites leading developers from around the world to discuss and collaborate on advancing global blockchain adoption.

"As modern businesses evolve to adopt Web 3.0 standards, it's important that our industry establishes mechanisms and practices for improving data management and facilitating greater decentralization at the enterprise level," said Fluree Co-CEO Brian Platz. "I'm excited to share some of the tools we've created to help businesses achieve a Web 3.0 stack to begin the productive adoption of blockchain technology and better data management practices."

Platz will use Fluree's graph database technology to demonstrate how to quickly and easily build a custom blockchain ledger and enterprise application, including a real-time front end UI. Conference attendees can expect to leave the presentation with a better understanding of how to build practical blockchain applications for enterprise use cases, and the particular constraints and requirements they should consider.

WHAT: "Building a Blockchain Application in Under 20 Minutes" WHO: Brian Platz, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Fluree WHEN: Wednesday, September 25 at 12:10 p.m. GMT+1 WHERE: Blockchain Live Olympia London Exhibition Centre Hammersmith Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 8UX, UK

About Fluree

Founded in 2016 by Brian Platz and Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its data management platform. Fluree is a Public Benefit Corporation (B-Corp) that dedicates employee time, company resources and chartered effort toward empowering people whose jobs are replaced by technology, or those that wish to make a career adjustment via training and assistance. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

