Valmet builds a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center in Sundsvall

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. EET



Valmet invests in a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center in Sundsvall to strengthen the company's research and development capabilities related to bioenergy, biofuels and biochemicals. The new pilot facility will start up in October 2020.

Valmet focuses in its R&D work on ensuring an advanced and competitive offering of its technologies and services, enhancing raw material and energy efficiency, and promoting the use of renewable raw materials. In addition to the company's traditional focus on pulp, paper and energy technologies, Valmet is putting increasing efforts to develop new biorefining processes for the efficient use of various biomass-based raw materials.

The new pilot facility in Sundsvall will further strengthen Valmet's research and development capabilities in biomass conversion and enables pilot trials together with customers and partners.

A platform for future innovation

With the upcoming pilot facility in Sundsvall, Valmet can demonstrate state-of-the-art technology to customers and investors within the biorefinery business.

"Successful research and development work requires cooperation with customers and partners. This investment will strengthen Valmet's continuing development within the biomass conversion field and our possibilities to contribute to the fossil fuel phase-out and decreased climate impact. The new pilot facility will be an important platform for future innovations," says Mats Arnberg, Director, Biomass Conversion, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

The investment comprises new pilot equipment called BioTracTM, which uses Valmet DNA control system. The equipment can be modified for various processes and used with various raw materials. It could potentially be operated 24/7.

Valmet has decided to invest in a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center in Sundsvall.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Arnberg, Director, Biomass Conversion, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 623 86 66

Olof Melander, Senior Manager, Fiber Technology Center, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 328 70 21

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal