This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the photovoltaic sector of the country for the next long term period 2018-2027.

Romania is a country located at the crossroads of Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe. It borders the Black Sea to the southeast, Bulgaria to the south, Ukraine to the north, Hungary to the west, Serbia to the southwest, and Moldova to the east. It has a predominantly temperate-continental climate. With a total area of 238,397 square kilometers (92,046 sq mi), Romania is the 12th largest country and also the 7th most populous member state of the European Union, having almost 20 million inhabitants.

Current cumulative installed PV capacity grew up from 29 MW in 2012 to over 1350 MW in 2017. The number of green certificates was reduced in 2014, but Romanian market has good chances to add more cumulative installed PV capacity in the next 2 years, especially under net metering and self-consumption commercial and residential installations.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 120 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Romanian photovoltaic market.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Overview of the Romanian political and economic environment

Solar resource potential in Romania

Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Romania (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 55 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Romanian photovoltaic market development 2007-2027

Grid-connected photovoltaic installations

Future market trends and planned photovoltaic projects for 2018-2027

Market prices of fully permitted and operational photovoltaic projects

Romanian legal and energy regulatory framework for renewable projects

Key companies and competitive landscape in the photovoltaic sector

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Report Delivery: 1 file(s) (PDF report) in English language and 1 file(s) in MS Excel with data from charts and tables

Subscription: The price includes a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Romania

2.2 Romania Solar Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market Development in Romania

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Romania

2.6 Market Forecast Summary

3 ROMANIA POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

4 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market information

4.2 Photovoltaics (Solar PV) in Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market

5 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 ROMANIA POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.3 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.4 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 ROMANIA PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Romania?

7.2 Romania Solar Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Solar PV Power Projects in Romania

7.5 Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Romania

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.9 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.10 Cumulative Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

7.11 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

7.12 Market Prices for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Romania in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.13 Key Cost Structure Elements of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant in Romania

7.14 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Romania

7.15 Key Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Romania Under Development

7.16 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN ROMANIA. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN ROMANIA

9.1 Financing Options of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Romania

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Romania (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, ETC.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and EU Directives

11.1.1 Precedent EU regulations

11.1.2 Most recent EU renewable energy policy developments

12 ROMANIA RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.3 Green Certificates Trading

12.4 Fulfilling of Annual Mandatory Quota for Green Certificates

12.5 Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Romania

12.6 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.6.1 Zoning Plans Procedure

12.6.2 Building Permit (Construction License) Procedure

12.7 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.7.1 Natura 2000 Network

12.7.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.8 Energy Law Authorizations

12.8.1 Power Generation Licensing

12.8.2 Grid Interconnection

12.8.3 Power Off-Take

12.8.4 Green Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.9 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN ROMANIA

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

