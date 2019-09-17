Visit Booth #278 to Explore Renesas' Newest Technologies for Data Center and Telecom Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it will highlight its newest technologies for data center and telecom applications in booth #278 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Dublin, Ireland, September 23-25, 2019.

At ECOC, Renesas technical experts will showcase a variety of product solutions for telecom, datacom and 5G applications.

Solution Demonstrations

Telecom Applications: Renesas combines a 64 Gbaud linear trans-impedance amplifier (TIA) with a photo diode to provide a full 64 Gbaud receiver solution, suitable for µICR and IC-TROSA designs. Along with the Renesas linear driver family, these solutions showcase the full spectrum of products ideal for next-generation 400G/600G coherent optical transceivers.

Datacom and 5G Applications: The Renesas 50G PAM4 DML driver is designed for low-cost, low-power data center applications targeting 200 Gbps, as well as 1-channel applications in emerging 5G base station communication systems. Renesas will demonstrate combining the driver with a DML mounted in an industry-standard TOSA to enable a low-cost, easy-to-use solution for 5G mid-haul and back-haul applications.

