The Dutch Army has selected BAE Systems to integrate the Elbit Systems' Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) solution into its fleet of CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles following successful testing to integrate it onto the platform. Iron Fist is an advanced technology that automatically detects, tracks and neutralizes incoming threats to protect the vehicle and its crew.

The Royal Netherlands Army has been working closely with BAE Systems Hägglunds to study the implementation of the Iron Fist APS onto the CV9035NL since 2015. The first phase evaluated the feasibility of five systems. The second phase focused on the inherent performance and high level integration of the APS. With the first layer of soft-kill technology integrated onto the Dutch Army's CV9035NL fleet, plans are underway to add the Iron Fist's final layer.

"Over the last couple of years, we have done a thorough job in studying the integration and conducting system tests with the Active Protection System for the CV90 platform. We are now confident that it will provide the capability we need. The APS will give us a significant combat advantage and will improve tactical operation," said Joost Vernooij, Dutch Project Manager for CV90. "I look forward to the next phase in our Mid-Life Upgrade program of the CV9035NL, with focus on integration, Human Machine interfacing and performance optimization."

"This development is a strategic milestone in the CV90's holistic survivability approach. It complements the already existing, stealth- and non-kinetic layers with further means to defeat the incoming threat, making survivability even more achievable," said Dan Lindell, the CV90 platform manager at BAE Systems Hägglunds, the manufacturer of the vehicle.

The survivability of the CV90 can be seen in all of its iterations and is one of the vehicle's most advanced features. In addition to armored protection, the vehicle's overall survivability is enhanced by superior mobility, advanced signature management features, ease-of-use and maintainability, and high degree of design efficiency.

The CV90 is operated by six other European nations who participate in the development of the vehicle through the CV90 User Club.

The APS installation on the Dutch CV90s marks a critical addition to the vehicle's already impressive array of iFighting combat enhancing features. The installation of the Iron Fist system developed with Elbit will provide Dutch Army with a highly defensive tool to counter threats and deliver the required protection for the CV9035NL crews.

