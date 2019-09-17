Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on September 24

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a leading developer of innovative treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), today announced today announced that Jeff Soinski, CEO, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City. The presentation will be webcast, both live and in an archived format, with a link available at www.avinger.com under "Investors," then "Events & Presentations."

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, September 24. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact Ladenburg Thalmann or Avinger Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig

Chief Financial Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7916

ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

