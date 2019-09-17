Instem Showcasing New Software Solution and Presenting Scientific Posters at this Year's Safety Pharmacology Society Annual Meeting in Barcelona

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting and presenting two posters at the 2019 Safety Pharmacology Society Annual Meeting ("SPS"), September 23-26 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

"This will surely be one of the busiest and most important years for us at SPS," comments Gregor Grant, Executive Vice President at Instem. "We have so much to share with our clients and the wider scientific community and I'm looking forward to interacting with visitors at our stand and our poster presentations."

NOTOCORD, an Instem Company and sponsor of this year's SPS annual meeting, will be exhibiting at booth #905 where it will be showcasing its world-leading NOTOCORD-hem software solution, an advanced platform for the acquisition, display and analysis of physiological signals.

Highlights at this year's SPS include:

Instem will be unveiling their latest development, a new arrhythmia module which has been built using unique industry-leading machine learning techniques. An online real-time arrhythmia solution, this new intuitive and easy-to-use software offers more robust signal perturbations and shape changes, using machine learning, neural network and multiresolution wavelet decomposition.

Attendees at the exhibition can see Instem's Poster #118: Machine Learning and Multiresolution Wavelet Decomposition to Improve Automated Cardiac Arrhythmia Detection and Classification

Instem will also be holding demonstrations of this new software at their stand.

Visitors can see the recent NOTOCORD-hem version 4.4.0.2 release which, developed in line with Instem's Open Strategy, offers compatibility with the latest DSI PhysioTel Digital implants (L and M series) and the new STE20 acquisition module from TSE Stellar Telemetry. Other key features of the 4.4.0.2 release include significant enhancements to the Excel Wizard and full compatibility with MATLAB 64-bit versions.

NOTOCORD-sense a new cloud-based open collaboration platform for the analysis and sharing of experimental data. Easily monitor, acquire and analyze data from anywhere in the world. Watch a short explainer video for NOTOCORD-sense.

Submit for SEND Compliance the most widely adopted suite of software and outsourced study services deployed at over 80 client sites in 15 countries. Instem helps educate and guide organizations through every stage of SEND readiness to help them ensure compliance while leveraging the value that SEND offers. Watch Instem's short guide to SEND for Safety Pharmacology.

Posters at SPS 2019

Please stop by to review and discuss the following poster presentations:

Poster #118: Machine Learning and Multiresolution Wavelet Decomposition to Improve Automated Cardiac Arrhythmia Detection and Classification

Poster #99: Combining Field Potential Data and In Silico Simulated Data to Improve Machine Learning Approaches and Better Assess Drug Cardio-toxicity

Poster #145: "INSPIRE": A European Training Network in Safety Pharmacology Creating Opportunities for 15 PhD Students while NOTOCORD is not presenting this poster, as a member of the scientific consortium involved in the INSPIRE project, the company has contributed to the content and would be happy to discuss the early stage research projects to be undertaken as part of the program. The research projects involve NOTOCORD-sense which offers powerful capabilities for secure data sharing and which will be used to prototype and deploy new analysis modules.

Read Instem's recent news announcement regarding the INSPIRE project.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 858070.

Instem's NOTOCORD group provides software solutions for data acquisition and analysis in preclinical studies and is a recognized leader in cardiovascular, respiratory, electrophysiology and nervous system research areas. NOTOCORD solutions are used by pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, hospitals and academic research centers around the world.

About Instem

Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.

Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

