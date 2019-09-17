Yowie Group: Yowie Lends Much Needed Extra Support to its Rainforest Alliance Partner in the Wake of the Catastrophic Amazon Fire Crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Yowie Group, the confectionary and publishing brand that promotes environmental learning, understanding and engagement amongst children, today announced a US$20,000 cash donation as part of its continual support of the Rainforest Alliance - in response to the horrific surge of fires in the Amazons this past summer. The Amazon rainforest is vital to global climate stability - and its survival is critical to the planet's future and combating climate change. This donation is a small part of the deep partnership between the two mission-driven organizations.

The Rainforest Alliance is on the front lines of mitigating through the wide-spread destruction caused by these fires as part of its organization-wide mission to improve livelihoods, protect biodiversity, and help people mitigate and adapt to climate change in bold and effective ways.

The ongoing partnership between the two organizations is grounded in their dual mission and commitment to the environment. Yowie's line of chocolate gives children of all ages a delicious, 100% natural chocolate treat with a collectible, life-like animal toy inside that not only teaches the importance of saving endangered wildlife, but also contributes to conservation efforts around the world. Yowie's chocolate is 100% sustainably sourced, and is Rainforest Alliance certified, meaning that every time you purchase one of Yowie's chocolate treats, you are giving your support to the critical work the Rainforest Alliance is doing.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastation of the rainforest over the past summer months in the Amazon," said Mark Schuessler, CEO of Yowie Group. "Our team is proud to be able to support the local communities in any way possible and hopes that through a unified and global effort, we will be able to be a part of the improvement and recovery of the environmental impact these fires have caused."

Yowie's cash donation is being made in the name of the many dedicated Yowie fans of all ages who support the Rainforest Alliance every time they purchase one of Yowie's environmentally-engaging chocolates. Together, Yowie and the Rainforest Alliance, along with their broad network of partners, are combating Amazon fire destruction every day.

About Yowie

Each Yowie-surprise inside chocolate, created in the shape of the Yowie characters and wrapped in foil, contains limited-edition collectible animal toys, and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the animal, its characteristics and its conservation status. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label chocolate, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise-inside chocolates are now available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. for more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

About the Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests to make responsible business the new normal. We are an alliance of companies, farmers, foresters, communities, and consumers committed to creating a world where people and nature thrive in harmony.

