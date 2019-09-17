The South Sudan Electricity Corporation is seeking consultants to define the nation's Renewable Energy Development Program and its related tender mechanism. The plan could put the world's youngest country - which is in the grip of a long, brutal civil war - on a path to sustainability.The government of South Sudan and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC) utility have launched a call for consultants to help define the nation's renewable energy development program. The utility said consultants must have relevant professional experience, especially in development of private sector, grid-connected ...

