It took a while, but now the energy giants can finalize the mega deal. Rival energy companies have criticized approval of the deal amid fears Eon could dominate the German market.From pv magazine Germany. Eon has had to wait a long time to get the nod from Brussels but today EU antitrust authorities approved the German utility's acquisition of the Innogy subsidiary of rival power company RWE. "Today begins the future of the new Eon," said CEO Johannes Teyssen. "With the integration of Innogy we are creating a company that will put our customers at the center of our attention." To secure approval ...

