Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) ("the Company"), a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. President and CEO, William A. Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that a Co-Founder of the Company, Dr. Mitchell Felder, has purchased two million shares of company stock in the past few weeks. Hartman explained that Dr. Felder believes that the stock price is going to go up substantially for a number of reasons, adding that they have recently acquired a new company to market their anti-pain products and plan to add four new anti-pain products to their current inventory. Hartman also shared that the Company's PTSD and Anti-Addiction Patch technology products/processes have received incredible interest lately.

"Three-hundred people per day are dying in the United States alone from drug overdoses, and this drug epidemic is worldwide", stated Hartman. "We believe our new Anti-Addiction Patch has real potential worldwide", he added.

Jolly then asked for an update about the Company's progress with their new Anti-Addiction Patch. Hartman shared that the Company recently received the initial prototypes for the patch. These prototypes were recently given a preliminary test on three pain-only volunteers, who all reported instantaneous pain relief. "This gives us a little indication of the effectiveness of the formula that we have created and possible necessary adjustments", added Hartman. "This formulation includes our patented ingredients", he stated. "This could be HUGE!"

Jolly then inquired about the Company's marketing plan for the Anti-Addiction Patch, noting that it could be targeted to clinics and rehabilitation centers. Hartman explained that clinics and rehabilitation centers are at the top of their marketing list, as well as several large teaching hospitals. Additionally, the Company is also in discussion with a major defense contractor that works closely with veterans.

Hartman then expanded on the specifications of the patch, explaining that the patch is designed to be small and flesh-colored with the option for additional patches to be applied, if necessary. This anti-addiction treatment will be available by prescription only, and individuals using the patch will be under the care of a licensed physician.

Jolly then asked about a potential price point for the product. "The Company is currently in the prototype stages of the patch; however, the Company plans to make the treatment as affordable as possible. The patch blocks the 'high' associated with drug use. We believe this is going to be a tremendous tool in the war against drugs.", said Hartman.

Jolly then asked about the Company's debt consolidation. Hartman stated that the Company has been focused on its debt and is actively seeking large investors to help with consolidation to stop over-selling by prior lenders and to build-up the Company's operating capital. Hartman added that the Company would consider an eventual buy-out, but would never give up controlling interest. "We strongly believe in the potential of this company going forward and believe that we are the best managers to bring these new products to their full market potential.", said Hartman.

To close the interview, Hartman encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's progress as they enter the anti-addiction war on drugs across the globe. "This could be THE NEXT BIG THING!", closed Hartman.

To hear William Hartman's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7370746-premier-biomedical-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-announce-the-release-of-its-anti-addictio

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47839