Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, today announced the Zscaler platform is now distributed across over 150 data centers, with the company's latest data center opening in Val-du-Roi, Normandy, France. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing mission to provide enterprise users with fast, secure, reliable access to applications and services regardless of location, empowering enterprises to accelerate their cloud adoption, securely.

Built on the Zscaler multi-tenant cloud architecture, the Zscaler platform unifies secure internet gateway services, cloud sandbox, next-generation cloud firewall, data loss prevention, SSL decryption, bandwidth control, and more, with simplified policy management and reporting. It is now distributed across more than 150 data centers on six continents, which enables users to access the internet and cloud services securely from any device, any location, and over any network.

"The physical footprint and end-to-end control of the network, infrastructure, and code base of our global cloud is crucial for ensuring availability, security, and performance at scale for customers transforming to the cloud," said Amit Sinha, Zscaler CTO and President of R&D, Operations Customer Service. "When architecting the Zscaler cloud, we placed compute at the edge-in every point of presence (POP)-to ensure minimal latency between the user and the application."

The Zscaler cloud's global distribution means that users have the shortest path to business-critical applications, and Zscaler peers with hundreds of ISPs and cloud service providers in major internet exchanges around the world for high performance and reliability.

"If a threat is detected anywhere, customers are protected everywhere within seconds. Every time a new threat is identified in any of the more than 70 billion requests processed daily by the Zscaler cloud, it gets blocked for all Zscaler users, everywhere," continued Sinha.

Key Benefits:

Elastic Scale: The Zscaler global cloud scales elastically to meet changing bandwidth needs, and the cloud can perform compute-intensive services like SSL decryption at scale, at every POP, improving user experience without compromising security.

Cloud effect: Every new threat uncovered by Zscaler Cloud Sandbox is instantly blocked for all users across the Zscaler cloud.

Fast user experience: Users connect directly to the nearest Zscaler data center-one of over 150 worldwide-taking the shortest path to the application or internet destination.

Visibility and reporting: The Zscaler admin portal provides visibility into all traffic, users, and devices across the enterprise.

Identical security on- and off-net: Policies follow users, so protection is identical no matter where they connect.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler, Zscaler Internet Access, and Zscaler Private Access, ZIA and ZPA are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

