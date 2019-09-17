Companies to address critical urban mobility, medical device and water safety challenges with IoT innovations

Sigfox, the world's leading IoT service provider and first global 0G network operator, today announced that five Hacking House teams are starting or developing companies based on the IoT solutions they have worked on during the program. Sigfox's extensive network of incubators, accelerators, VCs and investors will provide ongoing support to the participants as they transform their IoT concepts and prototypes into real products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005658/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Sigfox's Hacking House program designed to enable students and young entrepreneurs to create IoT solutions that solve for a range of logistical, technical and societal issues recently held installments in Chicago and ParisAmong the six Chicago-based teams, three have plans to continue developing and commercializing their solutions. These companies include:

Clever IoT Bracelet, which offers a medical wearable designed to measure and track abnormalities in patients' vital signs in developing countries like Colombia, where heart sickness accounts for a large portion of deaths

which offers a medical wearable designed to measure and track abnormalities in patients' vital signs in developing countries like Colombia, where heart sickness accounts for a large portion of deaths Sano Seat, which offers a solution to guarantee that elderly patients are treated properly, minimizing treatment neglect by guaranteeing the proper use of wheelchairs to prevent bed sores

which offers a solution to guarantee that elderly patients are treated properly, minimizing treatment neglect by guaranteeing the proper use of wheelchairs to prevent bed sores SpaceBot's SURGE, which provides a platform that tracks and monitors traffic to enable a fee-based program that will charge vehicles on the road during peak congestion hours

Emerging from the Hacking House Paris program, two teams will grow into startups:

SymbIoTic which uses sensors to monitor strategic, high-risk flood areas and alert municipalities in the event of a disaster; this team, made up of two young Croatian entrepreneurs, has already won a European Union grant of €200,000 to accelerate the company's growth

which uses sensors to monitor strategic, high-risk flood areas and alert municipalities in the event of a disaster; this team, made up of two young Croatian entrepreneurs, has already won a European Union grant of €200,000 to accelerate the company's growth Wellcheckwhich providesa solution to help authorities and impacted consumers monitor and prevent pollution in drinking water, specifically in developing countries; the team plans to test its first samples in Kenya

"After four sessions of the Hacking House, we're confident that the program has evolved to become a true asset for young, inspired students," said Maxime Schacht, Manager of the Hacking House program at Sigfox "All of the prototypes have met the expectations of their target customers, investors and incubators. We remain committed to helping Hacking House alumnus and future participants access the resources they need to turn their innovative ideas into commercial offerings that solve some of today's most pressing issues."

Sigfox is now accepting applications for Hacking House Taipei and Hacking House Paris. To learn more about the Hacking House program, or get involved as a mentor or sponsor, please visit thehackinghouse.com.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption and global scalability.

Today, the network is available in 65 countries, with 1 billion people covered. ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in France and has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San Jose, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005658/en/

Contacts:

Kristen Leathers

Version 2.0 Communications for Sigfox U.S.A.

(617) 426-2222

sigfox@v2comms.com