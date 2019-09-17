Owen Mumford Launches Next Generation Safety Needle

OXFORD, England, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owen Mumford, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative medical devices, has announced it is launching Ateria SafeControl the next generation of safety pen needles. The new and innovative device will be previewed at the 55th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Barcelona1, where Owen Mumford will be exhibiting.

Ateria SafeControl is an active safety pen needle for healthcare professionals (HCPs) who use injection pens to administer medication, particularly to patients with diabetes. It is designed to protect HCPs from needlestick injuries (NSIs) while enabling them to keep control of the overall injection process.

Tracey Sainsbury, Group Product Manager at Owen Mumford, commented, "We believe that Ateria SafeControl will provide HCPs with the benefits of a safety-engineered device while also giving them control of the delivery of medication.

"As a business, Owen Mumford is committed to meeting the needs of HCPs and patients through medical device innovation. This is why we have commissioned research and have taken time to understand HCP's experience and needs during their daily practice, and how it can impact patients' lives. This approach has led us to develop a solution that is designed to be safe for both HCPs and patients."

Ateria SafeControl features and benefits:

A visible needle for control during the injection process

An innovative manual push tab for one-handed activation of the safety mechanism

Dual visible and audible safety indicators for confirmation the safety mechanism is activated

A safety guard covering the needle to prevent needlestick injuries after injection

The non-patient end of the needle is covered, avoiding NSIs after injection

A green cap for sterility and protection prior to injection

Compatible with all major brands of injection pens

With Ateria SafeControl, HCPs maintain a similar injection technique to that used with conventional pen needles.



A two-phase survey looking at safety and pen needle experience showed that Ateria SafeControl is a solution that can meet the needs of many HCPs. The results can be found in a white paper, 'Safety Pen Needles - Take Control'. The survey was carried out by an independent research company on behalf of Owen Mumford and involved over 200 HCPs. The research uncovered practical challenges with passive safety pen needles, including premature activation of the safety mechanism before the injection has been completed which leads to uncertainty as to whether the full mediation dose is delivered to the patient.

The HCPs taking part broadly recognise that using passive safety pen needles improves safety - four in five agreed that the device increased protection against NSIs. However, the results also showed that 86% of the participants agreed that a combination of safety and control during the injection process are equally important.

Ateria SafeControl has been positively received after being trialled by over 100 HCPs in the second phase of the research. Those taking part, felt that the device was protective, easy to use and gave them confidence that using the device would deliver the full medication dose.

In the interviews that followed the trial, 92% agreed that they were 100% sure that the medication dose was fully delivered using the new device and 75% agreed that it gives them the right combination of safety and control of the drug delivery during the injection process. Almost three quarters of those taking part agreed that they would prefer to use Ateria SafeControl, if given the choice.

Tracey Sainsbury continues, "We believe that Ateria SafeControl will provide the solution to the challenges faced by HCPs using passive safety pen needles; providing assurance that they are delivering the best care to their patients."

Owen Mumford will be exhibiting at the EASD event between 16th and 20th September where Ateria SafeControl will be available on stand G.04 Hall 2.

Notes for Editors:

Links to two blogs that discuss needle stick injuries and dose delivery can be found below:

https://www.owenmumford.com/en/needle-stick-injury-a-common-problem/

https://www.owenmumford.com/en/injectable-medication-delivery-should-hcps-have-to-choose-between-safety-and-control/

ABOUT OWEN MUMFORD

Owen Mumford is a global leader in designing, developing and manufacturing innovative medical devices for use by healthcare professionals and patients. With over 60 years' experience, the company has expertise in creating safety and drug delivery devices that support the management of blood glucose testing and the injection of medications in diabetes.

Through advanced research involving end-users and healthcare professionals, and extensive design and manufacturing capabilities, Owen Mumford produces class-leading medical devices that are used globally and exports over 85% of its products to more than 60 countries worldwide.

Selected as one of The World Economic Forum's Global Growth Companies, Owen Mumford is a trusted partner to many of the world's biggest diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies. For further information visit www.owenmumford.com.

