Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF), the world's first fully-integrated electric scooter sharing platform, has entered into a partnership with OpenStreet Co., Ltd. with the goal of integrating LOOPShare's electric scooter telematics and digital dashboard technology with OpenStreet's service in Japan. OpenStreet is an affiliate of SoftBank Corporation and Yahoo! Japan Corporation that provides electric bike sharing. OpenStreet has a current fleet of over 10,000 electric bikes under the 'Hello Cycling' brand.

Anwar Sukkarie, President & CEO of LOOPShare commented: "OpenStreet has become a market leader in electric bicycle sharing in Japan. Expanding their product offering to provide users with the ability to use advanced telematics and digital dashboard services is the next logical step in the development of a micro-mobility solution for Japan. The integration of OpenStreet's existing Hello application and services with LOOPShare's digital dashboard is a powerful combination that is unique in the industry."

The CEO of OpenStreet added: "We have spent several years reviewing the LOOPShare technology and platform. We are impressed with what LOOPShare has developed and believe it can seamlessly integrate with the Hello service and allow Hello subscribers to access an additional mode of transportation for longer trips, in addition to providing digital and data services from integration of the LOOPShare digital dashboard. OpenStreet is excited about the potential of this partnership."

Financing Update

The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to a total of C$2.5 million consisting of 50 million units at a price of C$0.05 per unit (the "Offering"). Please refer to the Company's press release dated July 18, 2019 for further details. The Offering is continuing and the Company has received a 30-day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange for the closing date. The Company now expects to close the Offering on or before October 13, 2019. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare offers connected end-to-end solutions for inner-city transportation vehicles specifically geared toward Transportation-as-a-Service. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com or on Instagram - @loopeletricmopeds.

About OpenStreet

OpenStreet provide short distance sustainable transportation infrastructure. Their service is a shared-cycling platform providing a management console and IoT device to each regional share-cycling operator in Japan. Their investors include SoftBank Corp. and Yahoo! Japan Corp. For more information please see the following websites: https://www.softbank.jp/corp/aboutus/group and https://www.hellocycling.jp/

