Dienstag, 17.09.2019

WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Tradegate
17.09.19
15:16 Uhr
0,646 Euro
+0,012
+1,89 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
0,630
0,666
15:48
0,644
0,678
15:45
TRANSCANNA
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC0,646+1,89 %