Industry leading results running at 400 Gbps Ethernet through a 3-meter direct attached cable

Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, will collaborate with Cisco and Ixia, a Keysight Business, in a joint demonstration at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC 2019), to be held September 23-25, 2019 at Molex booth 94 in Dublin, Ireland.

Showcasing a 400 Gbps system capability, attendees will able to see the performance of Molex DACs, ACCs and other optics. The demo will use Molex QSFP-DD technology including Direct Attached Copper (DAC) cables up to 3 meters, Active Copper Cables (ACC), 400 Gbps Optics and QSFP-DD connector technology. The live demonstrations in Molex booth 94 will include Ethernet signal between the Cisco N9K-C9316D-GX switch and Ixia A400GE-QDD.

"We are pleased to be again collaborating with Cisco and Ixia, which allows us to continue reinforcing our commitment to providing the best in class services and products from Molex to the data center industry," said Scott Sommers, director, industry standards at Molex.

"Cisco is pleased to be exhibiting our latest Cloud Scale ASIC based Nexus 9316D 400Gbps switch with Molex and Ixia at this year's ECOC show", said Hardev Singh, product manager, data center BU, Cisco. "QSFP-DD has proven to be the industry standard with continuing innovations as we look at higher density switching systems in the future."

"As the high-speed Ethernet ecosystem continues to evolve, we are dedicated to provide cutting-edge test solutions like the A400GE-QDD to support advances in 400GE technology and the needs of our customers. We look forward to participating in this demonstration with Molex and Cisco," said Dan Symes, senior hardware architect, Ixia, a Keysight Business.

For more information about the 3-meter DAC QSFP-DD cable demo please visit booth 94, or www.molex.com/link/directattachcables.html.

About Molex

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit http://www.molex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005194/en/

Contacts:

FOR EDITORIAL INFORMATION

Christa Carroll

Senior Vice President

Outlook Marketing Services

630.408.9164

Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com