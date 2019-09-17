For the first time, CE China a global IFA event is held from 19 to 21 September 2019 in Guangzhou, the heart of China's trade and manufacturing business. The new date in September is perfect for preparation of Singles Day and end of year business in Asia. CE China provides an ideal platform and comprehensive services for consumer electronics and home appliance brands. The show has successfully established partnerships with leading global retailer chains such as Suning and Alibaba's Tmall.

Autonomous driving and new mobility at CE China 2019

CE China 2019 includes Connected Driving and New Energy Vehicles section in its spectrum tackling the trend of autonomous driving. Today, intelligent interconnection is not only a major trend in household appliances and electronic consumer goods, but also key to the automotive industry bringing consumer electronics, household appliances and mobility closer together. This new section at CE China 2019 caters to this larger trend in the industry following the successful SHIFT Automotive concept at IFA Berlin. AutoX, BAIC Motor, DeepBlue Technology, GAC New Energy Automobile, Pony.ai, WeRide and others presenting their innovations at the show.

Premier at CE China: Guangzhou VR/AR Industry Innovation Summit

For the first time, CE China presents the Guangzhou VR/AR Industry Innovation Summit at its show. In cooperation with the Guangzhou Science and Technology Exchange Institute and the Guangzhou VR/AR Technological Innovation Alliance, the summit will be held at CE China discussing the latest market trends of the industry. Visitors have the opportunity to get in touch with the ground breaking innovations in a dedicated VR and AR experience area at the show.

Haier, Huawei, Midea, Konka, Galanz, Skyworth and others bring their highlights right after IFA

CE China is designed to be China's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances linking premium brands, important market players and pan-Asian retailers. This year, leading Chinese home appliance and consumer electronic brands bring their cutting edge innovations to CE China right after IFA Berlin.

German Pavilion supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi)

To expand the successful concept of IFA Berlin and to enhance the benefits for both exhibitors and visitors at the show, CE China is going to welcome its first German Pavilion powered by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in this year's edition. Beurer, Faytech, Gfk, gfu, Maybaum, Miji, Sennheiser, Severin, VDE and other German brands are bringing their latest innovations and services to Guangzhou.

CE China offers deep market and technology insights

Co-initiated by Suning and IFA, IFA Retail University developed into a major attraction at CE China, providing retailers with deep insights into markets and products. Lectures will be held by CE China exhibitors in short 20-minute "Power-Briefings" allowing them to share their latest strategies, products and visions to international retailers as well as media. In addition, latest market trends and insights will be presented. During the last CE China, more than 400 retail partners, buyers and store managers attended the IFA Retail University. This year, IFA Retail University welcomes gfk, Haier, NUC Kuvings, Sennheiser and Severin among others.

This year, the Home Appliance (HA) Innovation Award by China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute (CHEARI), a long-standing IFA partner, will be presented at CE China 2019 in Guangzhou for the first time. Through the global reach of IFA, it aims at promoting cutting-edge innovations of Chinese home appliances to a worldwide audience. Now, CE China, a global IFA event, joins in and additionally provides the stage for the award to put innovative home appliances under the spotlight.

The CE Summit 2019, organized by IDG Asia, themed as "Interconnected Innovation for Intelligent Development", circles around the trend of international consumer electronics and showcases the world's latest technological concepts and achievements.

At the E-Commerce Forum major manufacturers, distributors as well as service providers share their experience in using the E-Commerce platform to develop domestic and foreign markets. There will be speeches from companies like Amanbo, DHgate, eBay, Jumia, LightInTheBox, Passfeed, Vova and more. At the Matchmaking Fair many manufacturers establish business contacts with oversea buyers invited by us. This year, CE China expects more than 200 exhibitors at the Matchmaking Fair.

