The global aircraft decorative laminates market 2019-2023 report has been added to Technavio's catalog.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005696/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aircraft decorative laminates market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The global aircraft decorative laminates market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.
The aircraft decorative laminates market deals with the manufacturing of colored or screen-printed materials applied to the interior surfaces of the aircraft including the ceilings, window panels, door linings, and overhead bins. The market has been garnering enormous traction in recent years due to the growing focus on retrofitting of aircraft interiors in a bid to enhance the travel experience of the rapidly growing passenger demography.
For more Information get Free Sample Report
High-pressure laminates (HPLs) are in demand because of their application on window panes, doors, and the flooring of the aircraft. HPLs offer greater durability to substrates as it is manufactured under high pressures. The fact that HPLs are flame-retardant and impact-resistant, makes them a viable alternative to metal, wood, and pearlescent finishing for aircraft interiors.
The aircraft decorative laminates industry has witnessed several innovations including the introduction of fiber-reinforced laminates. These fiber-reinforced laminates have heightened damage tolerance and resistance to fatigue, which makes them useful for the design of various aircraft components such as carts, galleys, and class dividers. In addition, the growing trend of deploying sustainable decorative laminates will further fuel the adoption of fiber metal laminates (FMLs) and pineapple leaf fiber (PALF) laminates.
Regional Outlook
The global aircraft decorative laminates market spans across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The aircraft decorative laminates market in North America is expected to grow by USD 30.38 million during 2019-2023.
The presence of some of the prominent aircraft manufacturing companies in the US coupled with the rising passenger traffic is boosting the growth of aircraft decorative laminates in the region. Aircraft manufacturers are also adopting a customer-centric approach by experimenting with different types of aircraft laminates. Therefore, with the rising need to improve the inflight passenger experience, there have been several initiatives focusing on aircraft interior modernization. This will eventually have a positive impact on the aircraft decorative laminates market growth.
Competitive Outlook
Toray Industries Inc. operates in several business segments including fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering, life science, and others. The company has a significant presence in the aircraft decorative laminates market owing to product offerings including Toray Cetex TC925 FST, Toray Cetex TC1225, Nomex, and other products.
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-decorative-laminates-market-industry-analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
1.1. Contribution of market under focus to the parent market
1.1.1. Parent market
1.1.2. Market in focus
1.2. Growth momentum
1.2.1. Year over year growth
1.3. Market share by region
1.4. Incremental growth
1.4.1. Global market growth
1.4.2. Contribution to the global market growth by region
1.5. Market share by type
1.6. Market share of key countries in 2018
1.7. Structure of the market in focus
1.7.1. Market concentration
1.7.2. Market maturity
1.7.3. Market participants
1.8. Factors that are driving demand
1.9. Challenges that affect the market dynamics
1.10. Key trends that are impacting the market
2. Scope of the report
2.1. Preface
2.1.1. Market definition
2.1.2. Objectives
2.1.3. Notes and caveats
2.2. Currency conversion rates for US
3. Market landscape
3.1. Market ecosystem
3.1.1. Global aircraft market
3.1.2. Segments of global aircraft market
3.2. Market characteristics
3.2.1. Market characteristics analysis
3.3. Market segmentation analysis
4. Market sizing
4.1. Market definition
4.1.1. Parent market
4.1.2. Market in focus
4.1.3. Segmentation
4.1.4. Methodology for market sizing and vendor selection
4.1.5. Market definition Inclusions and exclusions checklist
4.2. Market sizing 2018
4.3. Market size and forecast 2019-2023
4.3.1. Global market: Size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
4.3.2. Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
5. Five forces analysis
5.1. Five forces analysis 2018
5.2. Five forces analysis 2023
5.3. Bargaining power of buyers
5.4. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.5. Threat of new entrants
5.6. Threat of substitutes
5.7. Threats of rivalry
5.8. Market condition
6. Market segmentation by type
6.1. Market share by type
6.2. Comparison by type
6.3. Film laminates
6.3.1. Film laminates Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
6.3.2. Film laminates Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
6.4. Reinforced laminates
6.4.1. Reinforced laminates Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
6.4.2. Reinforced laminates Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
6.5. Market opportunity by type
7. Customer landscape
7.1. Customer landscape analysis
8. Market segmentation by Geography
8.1. Market share by geography
8.2. Geographic comparison
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.3.2. North America Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.4. APAC
8.4.1. APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.4.2. APAC Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.5.2. Europe Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.6.2. MEA Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.7. South America
8.7.1. South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.7.2. South America Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.8. Key leading countries
8.9. Market opportunity
9. Decision framework
10. Drivers and challenges
10.1. Market drivers
10.1.1. Rise in need for development of lightweight aircraft interiors
10.1.2. Growing focus on the retrofitting of aircraft interiors
10.1.3. Increasing demand for use of high pressure laminates in aircraft
10.2. Market challenges
10.2.1. Concerns associated with use of decorative laminates
10.2.2. Delays in aircraft deliveries
10.2.3. Stringent regulatory norms
10.3. Impact of drivers and challenges
11. Market trends
11.1. Growing aircraft fleet
11.2. Growing demand for luxury air travel
11.3. Rise in use of innovative fiber reinforced laminates
12. Vendor landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Landscape disruption
12.3. Competitive Scenario
13. Vendor Analysis
13.1. Vendors covered
13.2. Vendor classification
13.3. Market positioning of vendors
13.4. DUNMORE Corp.
13.4.1. Vendor overview
13.4.2. Business segments
13.4.3. Organizational developments
13.4.4. Key offerings
13.5. ISOVOLTA AG
13.5.1. Vendor overview
13.5.2. Product segments
13.5.3. Key offerings
13.6. Scheller LLC
13.6.1. Vendor overview
13.6.2. Business segments
13.6.3. Organizational developments
13.6.4. Key offerings
13.7. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
13.7.1. Vendor overview
13.7.2. Business segments
13.7.3. Organizational developments
13.7.4. Geographic focus
13.7.5. Segment focus
13.7.6. Key offerings
13.8. Toray Industries Inc.
13.8.1. Vendor overview
13.8.2. Business segments
13.8.3. Organizational developments
13.8.4. Geographic focus
13.8.5. Segment focus
13.8.6. Key offerings
14. Appendix
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Research framework
14.1.2. Validation techniques employed for market sizing
14.1.3. Information sources
14.2. List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005696/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com