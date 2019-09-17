The global aircraft decorative laminates market 2019-2023 report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

The global aircraft decorative laminates market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

The aircraft decorative laminates market deals with the manufacturing of colored or screen-printed materials applied to the interior surfaces of the aircraft including the ceilings, window panels, door linings, and overhead bins. The market has been garnering enormous traction in recent years due to the growing focus on retrofitting of aircraft interiors in a bid to enhance the travel experience of the rapidly growing passenger demography.

High-pressure laminates (HPLs) are in demand because of their application on window panes, doors, and the flooring of the aircraft. HPLs offer greater durability to substrates as it is manufactured under high pressures. The fact that HPLs are flame-retardant and impact-resistant, makes them a viable alternative to metal, wood, and pearlescent finishing for aircraft interiors.

The aircraft decorative laminates industry has witnessed several innovations including the introduction of fiber-reinforced laminates. These fiber-reinforced laminates have heightened damage tolerance and resistance to fatigue, which makes them useful for the design of various aircraft components such as carts, galleys, and class dividers. In addition, the growing trend of deploying sustainable decorative laminates will further fuel the adoption of fiber metal laminates (FMLs) and pineapple leaf fiber (PALF) laminates.

Regional Outlook

The global aircraft decorative laminates market spans across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The aircraft decorative laminates market in North America is expected to grow by USD 30.38 million during 2019-2023.

The presence of some of the prominent aircraft manufacturing companies in the US coupled with the rising passenger traffic is boosting the growth of aircraft decorative laminates in the region. Aircraft manufacturers are also adopting a customer-centric approach by experimenting with different types of aircraft laminates. Therefore, with the rising need to improve the inflight passenger experience, there have been several initiatives focusing on aircraft interior modernization. This will eventually have a positive impact on the aircraft decorative laminates market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Toray Industries Inc. operates in several business segments including fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering, life science, and others. The company has a significant presence in the aircraft decorative laminates market owing to product offerings including Toray Cetex TC925 FST, Toray Cetex TC1225, Nomex, and other products.

