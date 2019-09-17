The global cell isolation market 2019-2023 report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005718/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cell isolation market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global cell isolation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19% between 2019-2023.

The cell isolation market deals with the development of products used in the separation of biological components, including proteins, nucleic acids, protein complexes, chromatin, and other cells for further in-depth analysis. Cell isolation consumables and equipment are increasingly being deployed by a wide range of end-users including contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic centers.

For more Information get Free Sample Report

With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, cell isolation has begun to garner traction in recent years as it plays a critical role in the research and diagnostics of chronic health conditions. Cell isolation tools are deployed in drug discovery to generate recombinant protein therapeutics which can be used to treat a variety of health conditions, including cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. Market players are encouraging the use of cell isolation technique by offering products such as the Cancer Cell Isolation Kit from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Such products assist researchers in isolating cancer cells from biopsy samples.

Advancements in the development of cell isolation consumables and other related products is a key trend that has been gaining importance in recent years. Market players are consistently focusing on upgrading their cell isolation systems with advanced automated solutions involving magnetic cell separation. Companies such as BD and QIAGEN are offering fully automated solutions to minimize the chances of contamination and allow the researchers to conduct a quick analysis. This is further expected to drive the sales of products leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The global cell isolation market spans across four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The North America cell isolation market is expected to grow by USD 2.77 billion during 2019-2023.

The US is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cell isolation market. The presence of several well-established market players and increasing investments in the thriving healthcare sector are key factors leading to the growth of the market. The cell isolation market in Canada is also showing strong growth due to the increasing government funding toward cell-based research.

Competitive Outlook

Merck KGaA operates in key business segments, including Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company has expanded its operations through a new laboratory in Singapore and a newly launched R&D facility in the US. The company has established a significant presence in the cell isolation market with the development of reagents such as Estapor Paramagnetic Microspheres, which help in the extraction of specific cells or microorganisms with the help of a simple magnet. Merck KGaA has significant presence in APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cell-isolation-market-industry-analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

1.1. Contribution of market under focus to the parent market

1.1.1. Parent market

1.1.2. Market in focus

1.2. Growth momentum

1.2.1. Year over year growth

1.3. Market share by region

1.4. Incremental growth

1.4.1. Global market growth

1.4.2. Contribution to the global market growth by region

1.5. Market share by product

1.6. Market share by end-user

1.7. Market share of key countries in 2018

1.8. Structure of the market in focus

1.8.1. Market concentration

1.8.2. Market maturity

1.8.3. Market participants

1.9. Factors that are driving demand

1.10. Challenges that affect market dynamics

1.11. Key trends that are impacting the market

2. Scope of the report

2.1. Preface

2.1.1. Market definition

2.1.2. Objectives

2.1.3. Notes and caveats

2.2. Currency conversion rates for US

3. Market landscape

3.1. Market ecosystem

3.1.1. Global healthcare market

3.1.2. Segments of global healthcare market

3.2. Market characteristics

3.2.1. Market characteristics analysis

3.3. Market segmentation analysis

4. Market sizing

4.1. Market definition

4.2. Market sizing 2018

4.3. Market size and forecast 2019-2023

4.3.1. Global market: Size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

4.3.2. Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

5. Five forces analysis

5.1. Five forces analysis 2018

5.2. Five forces analysis 2023

5.3. Bargaining power of buyers

5.4. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.5. Threat of new entrants

5.6. Threat of substitutes

5.7. Threats of rivalry

5.8. Market condition

6. Market segmentation by product

6.1. Market share by product

6.2. Comparison by product

6.3. Consumables

6.3.1. Consumables Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

6.3.2. Consumables Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

6.4. Instruments

6.4.1. Instruments Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

6.4.2. Instruments Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

6.5. Market opportunity by product

7. Customer landscape

7.1. Customer landscape analysis

8. Market segmentation by end-user

8.1. Market share by end-user

8.2. Comparison by end-user

8.3. AR

8.3.1. AR Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

8.3.2. AR Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

8.4. PB

8.4.1. PB Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

8.4.2. PB Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

8.5. CRO

8.5.1. CRO Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

8.5.2. CRO Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

8.6.2. Others Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

8.7. Market opportunity by end-user

9. Market segmentation by Geography

9.1. Market share by geography

9.2. Geographic comparison

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

9.3.2. North America Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

9.4.2. Europe Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

9.5. Asia

9.5.1. Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

9.5.2. Asia Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

9.6. ROW

9.6.1. ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)

9.6.2. ROW Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)

9.7. Key leading countries

9.8. Market opportunity

10. Decision framework

11. Drivers and challenges

11.1. Market drivers

11.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

11.1.2. Rise in demand for clinical diagnosis

11.1.3. Increasing funding in cell-based research

11.2. Market challenges

11.2.1. Lack of trained laboratory professionals

11.2.2. Technical challenges in cell separation techniques

11.2.3. Ethical issues regarding embryonic stem cell isolation

11.3. Impact of drivers and challenges

12. Market trends

12.1. Product advances

12.2. Growing adoption of genetic engineering in forensic research

12.3. Strategic alliances

13. Vendor landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Landscape disruption

13.3. Competitive Scenario

14. Vendor Analysis

14.1. Vendors covered

14.2. Vendor classification

14.3. Market positioning of vendors

14.4. Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.4.1. Vendor overview

14.4.2. Business segments

14.4.3. Organizational developments

14.4.4. Geographic focus

14.4.5. Segment focus

14.4.6. Key offerings

14.5. Becton Dickinson and Co.

14.5.1. Vendor overview

14.5.2. Product segments

14.5.3. Organizational developments

14.5.4. Geographic focus

14.5.5. Segment focus

14.5.6. Key offerings

14.6. Merck KGaA

14.6.1. Vendor overview

14.6.2. Business segments

14.6.3. Organizational developments

14.6.4. Key offerings

14.7. QIAGEN Group

14.7.1. Vendor overview

14.7.2. Business segments

14.7.3. Organizational developments

14.7.4. Geographic focus

14.7.5. Segment focus

14.7.6. Key offerings

14.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.8.1. Vendor overview

14.8.2. Business segments

14.8.3. Organizational developments

14.8.4. Geographic focus

14.8.5. Segment focus

14.8.6. Key offerings

15. Appendix

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Research framework

15.1.2. Validation techniques employed for market sizing

15.1.3. Information sources

15.2. List of abbreviations

15.3. Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005718/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com