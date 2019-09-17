Company Strengthens Its Industry-Leading Offerings by Incorporating Seamless CAMO Support for Growing Global Customer Base

SGI Aviation Services ("SGI Aviation"), an independent advisor to the aviation industry, providing aircraft and engine asset management services, technical support and aircraft registration services, announced today a new partnership with Switzerland-based DasAero SAGL ("DASAERO") that augments the company's comprehensive aviation offerings with the incorporation of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization ("CAMO") services.

Through the partnership, SGI Aviation, jointly with DASAERO, will cater to the needs of aviation clients seeking continuing airworthiness management services, further strengthening the company's broad range of support services that are anchored in the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

"Partnering with a top-quality, lean, and knowledgeable organization such as DASAERO is part of our continued strategy to extend SGI Aviation's global capabilities," noted SGI Aviation Chief Executive Officer Paolo Lironi. "I am confident that our customers will benefit from this partnership, enjoying the seamless integration of CAMO support into our comprehensive offerings. Our decision to partner with DASAERO is driven by our customers' requirement for CAMO services, and our companies' teams will work hand-in-hand to efficiently provide quality, worldwide support to our customers."

DASAERO is a FOCA and EASA approved provider of G+I CAMO services (FOCA Approval No. CH.MG.7030) and non-Part 147 training, and is certified to support all commercial aircraft, including Boeing 737 MAX, and Airbus' A320neo and A380 aircraft.

Sara Zerbini, DASAERO's Accountable Manager and Airworthiness Review Staff, commented that the "partnership with SGI Aviation further validates DASAERO's market-leading CAMO, Safety Management System, auditing and training services platform, while positioning our company for future growth worldwide."

For more information about the CAMO service offerings, please contact SGI Aviation at +31 20 880 4222 or cwater@sgiaviation.com.

ABOUT DASAERO

DasAero SAGL ("DASAERO") was born from the passion for aviation of Sara Szerbini, Accountable Manager and Certified Airworthiness review staff. With its experienced staff of engineers and pilots, DASAERO is achieving great success, continuously increasing the number of managed aircraft and customers. DASAERO staff accumulated remarkable expertise for more than two decades, working with commercial European airlines, corporate air services, and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organizations. With its extensive engineering, planning and operations know-how, ranging from large aircraft to business jets/props, as well as the experience in dealing with all EASA Authorities, the FAA, and 2REG (www.2-reg.com), DASAERO can provide a broad range of services, tailored solutions to all customers' needs. www.dasaero.com

ABOUT SGI AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2008, SGI Aviation Services ("SGI Aviation") is a worldwide leader in Aviation Asset Management and Technical Services. With its worldwide presence, the company offers a wide range of products and services designed to sharing its unique knowledge and independent position for its customers. www.sgiaviation.com

Contacts:

Chris Water

cwater@sgiaviation.com

+31 20 880 4246