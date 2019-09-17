GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data Ltd. Training over 900 Sales in Mexico For Its DigitalSafe Secure Application

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS)(CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce that it has started the training of over 900 Sales employees of América Móvil's Telcel mobile operator in Mexico City.

The training is being performed by GlobeX and its support partner in all of Mexico in Telcel's Region 9. Region 9 is consisting of all of Mexico City and its immediate satellites. The training is being performed over 60 days and consists of training Telcel's consumer sales force and corporate sales executives.

The consumer end training for this phase is consisting an average of 12 to 15 sales people in each of the 50 Telcel stores selected in Mexico City, for a total of over 700 sales people. The corporate end training consists of approximately 200 sales executives and their managers.

Additionally, Telcel has approved the training of sales managers and executives for the Distributor channels in Region 9. This release signifies a milestone in the Company's strategy to complete training of all sales force in all segments from consumers to corporate sales and distributor sales for Region 9. The next phase will be to do the same for the Regions 1 through 8.

Sales are expected to start in Q4 2019 and increase on a quarterly basis in 2020 and beyond. The Company plans to increase its footprint in Mexico and continue to assist sales and marketing efforts of Telcel for the sale of DigitalSafe and any other services being integrated in Telcel's provisioning and billing platform. Telcel is a Mexican wireless telecommunications company, owned by América Móvil. Founded in 1989 and based in Mexico City, Telcel is the leading provider of wireless communications services in Mexico.

"The team in Mexico is doing a fantastic job at training Telcel's sales force. Telcel is a large organization with over 75 million mobile subscribers and we have created vast amounts of documentation to facilitate the sales process. We expect growing sales starting with the first corporate clients boarding in Q4 2019 and the continuation of this effort in 2020. The more corporate executives and distributors we train and work with, the more our recurring revenues will continue to grow. With over 75 million users in Telcel, we have years of potential growth ahead of ourselves. As long as our team is pushing here in Mexico, we will continue our growth." said Alain Ghiai, founder and CEO of GlobeX.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. in partnership with its Swiss partner GlobeX Data S.A., distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity and privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The solutions consist of Swiss hosted secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communications namely DigitalSafe https://www.digitalsafe.com and PrivaTalk https://www.privatalk.com. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. All of GlobeX's servers are hosted in highly secure data centers in Switzerland. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at: https://www.globexdatagroup.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

