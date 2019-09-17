Food Processing Suppliers Association: Food Safety To Take Center Stage At Process Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), producers of PROCESS EXPO, have teamed up with the Food Safety Summit, a leading conference focused on food safety, to offer six education courses taking place October 8-11, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The sessions, which will be led by subject matter experts in the field, are free and open to all attendees and will focus on inspections and investigations, produce processor safety, and food fraud.

"Food safety is a top concern for our exhibitors and attendees, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Food Safety Summit who will be providing outstanding sessions led by subject matter experts to educate our members on key elements of this important topic," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "This topic knows no boundaries and is relevant across all industry segments." Education sessions scheduled for the Food Safety Summit Theater on the show floor, include:

Tuesday, October 8th

State and Local Inspections and Investigations: From Relationships to the CSI of Food Safety - Steven Mandernach , Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials, will address some of the most common questions from industry about regulators, recent developments with whole-genome sequencing, the use of how environmental sampling is becoming routine in food processing, and how enhanced investigative techniques have increased the likelihood of linking an outbreak to a firm even though the food no longer exists. These techniques have helped outbreaks with sporadic illness over the years. (11:00 am)

, Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials, will address some of the most common questions from industry about regulators, recent developments with whole-genome sequencing, the use of how environmental sampling is becoming routine in food processing, and how enhanced investigative techniques have increased the likelihood of linking an outbreak to a firm even though the food no longer exists. These techniques have helped outbreaks with sporadic illness over the years. (11:00 am) Food Safety Tips for Produce Processors - Will Daniels, President, Produce Division at IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group, will provide an understanding of key provisions of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule and its scientific rationale, as well as the key implementation practices undertaken by industry to comply with the Rule. He will also review how to recognize the various industry practices involved in the control of pathogens on produce and understand the synergy between industry and regulatory in the process of ensuring a safe produce supply. (2:00 pm)

Wednesday, October 9

Food Fraud and Intentional Adulteration - John Spink, PhD , Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University , will provide an overview and trends of Food Fraud and Food Defense and requirements for both compliance requirement of FSMA and GFSI, as well as the more tactical and pragmatic issues of "how to start" and "how much is enough". He will also review how a risk assessment follows a general ISO 31000 Risk Management foundation of establishing the context, risk identification, risk analysis, risk evaluation, and risk treatment. (11:00 am)

, Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University will provide an overview and trends of Food Fraud and Food Defense and requirements for both compliance requirement of FSMA and GFSI, as well as the more tactical and pragmatic issues of "how to start" and "how much is enough". He will also review how a risk assessment follows a general ISO 31000 Risk Management foundation of establishing the context, risk identification, risk analysis, risk evaluation, and risk treatment. (11:00 am) Microbial Intervention in Food Processing- Alvin Lee, Director, Center for Processing Innovation, Illinois Institute of Technology, will explore how multiple interventions can be used. He will discuss specific microbial interventions of interest, as well as the challenges, such as validation when identifying, selecting, and implementing interventions. (2:00 pm)

Thursday, October 10

What Food Processors Need to Know to Protect Their Brand - Shawn K. Stevens, Food Industry Attorney, Food Industry Counsel, LLC, will address how food companies are facing more risk than ever before with the increasing number of FDA swab-a-thons, the use of Whole Genome Sequencing to solve an outbreak, and new FSMA inspections. Learn about the expanding regulatory risks and exposure, and the tools that can be used to protect a company and their brand. (11:00 am)

Food Industry Attorney, Food Industry Counsel, LLC, will address how food companies are facing more risk than ever before with the increasing number of FDA swab-a-thons, the use of Whole Genome Sequencing to solve an outbreak, and new FSMA inspections. Learn about the expanding regulatory risks and exposure, and the tools that can be used to protect a company and their brand. (11:00 am) Food Safety Transportation Act and the Impact for Food Processors - Lance Roberts, Dallas Branch Manager, Becker Logistics, will review and discuss the Food Safety Transportation Act, other industry regulations, and how these impact the Food Processor's and their businesses. The key for the discussion will revolve around what challenges processors are facing, how do they prepare for these challenges, and what are the best practices for a business to stay ahead of food safety during transportation. (2:00pm)

The educational program is an integral part of the PROCESS EXPO trade show experience, greatly enhancing the technological expertise that attendees find in the exhibits. To register or for information on attending PROCESS EXPO, visit www.myprocessexpo.com and for more information on PROCESS EXPO University click here. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019, contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.org or (720) 552-1494.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry-leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Andy Drennan

Senior Vice President, FPSA

703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org

or

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Food Processing Suppliers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559902/Food-Safety-To-Take-Center-Stage-At-Process-Expo