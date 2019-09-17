At the request of XBrane BioPharma AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from September 23, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on September 20, 2019. Short name: XBRANE ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007789409 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 118813 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.