The "global finished vehicle logistics market 2019-2023" report has been added to Technavio's catalog.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005724/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global finished vehicles logistics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The global finished vehicle logistics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023.
The finished vehicle logistics market deals with several activities including port processing, yard management, claims management, and inspections. All these activities occur during the time the vehicle leaves the factory to reach the dealer. Several factors including the rapid digital transformation in finished vehicle logistics and the emergence of electric vehicles are aiding the finished vehicle logistics market. Finished vehicle logistics market is segmented into road, rail, sea, and air depending on the mode of transportation mode employed.
For more Information get Free Sample Report
The rising popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles is one of the critical factors contributing to the overall expansion of the finished vehicle logistics market during the next few years. High demand from the automotive sector has boosted the use of multimodal transport for finished vehicles logistics as it helps to reduce transportation costs and drives efficiency. Many companies have also started using customized solutions for transporting vehicles. This has further led to the launch of various government initiatives and tax reforms, facilitating the growth of the multimodal transport of finished vehicles. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of finished vehicles logistics market during the next few years.
The use of blockchain technology in the finished vehicle logistics systems is one of the key trends that will trigger market growth in the upcoming years. Companies are using this technology to execute efficient and cost-saving business operations for finished vehicles logistics. Blockchain technology also helps in streamlining freight transactions while improving the visibility, security, and accuracy of data. Several market players are deploying this technology to track each vehicle unit in real-time and automate administrative transactions.
Regional Outlook
The global finished vehicles logistics market spans across five major regions of the globe: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. The finished vehicle logistics market in APAC is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of USD 12.98 billion during 2019-2023.
China is expected to account for the highest finished vehicles logistics market share due to the flourishing automotive market in the country. Furthermore, various automobile manufacturers are establishing new production plants in India and China. With the rise in automotive production and sales, there will be a proportional rise in the demand for finished vehicle logistics across these emerging economies.
Competitive Outlook
Ceva Logistics AG is a Switzerland-based company operating in key business segments including freight management and contract logistics. The company holds a significant presence in EMEA, Americas, and APAC. With an employee strength of 58,000 and overall revenue of close to USD 7.35 billion, the company has been offering finished vehicle logistics services including customs brokerage and compliance, pre-dispatch inspection, export compliance and management, storage center operations, and support diagnostics.
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/finished-vehicles-logistics-market-industry-analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
1.1. Contribution of market under focus to the parent market
1.1.1. Parent market
1.1.2. Market in focus
1.2. Growth momentum
1.2.1. Year over year growth
1.3. Market share by region
1.4. Incremental growth
1.4.1. Global market growth
1.4.2. Contribution to the global market growth by region
1.5. Market share by transportation mode
1.6. Market share of key countries in 2018
1.7. Structure of the market in focus
1.7.1. Market concentration
1.7.2. Market maturity
1.7.3. Market participants
1.8. Factors that are driving demand
1.9. Challenges that affect the market dynamics
1.10. Key trends that are impacting the market
2. Scope of the report
2.1. Preface
2.1.1. Market definition
2.1.2. Objectives
2.1.3. Notes and caveats
2.2. Currency conversion rates for US
3. Market landscape
3.1. Market ecosystem
3.1.1. Global logistics market
3.1.2. Segments of global logistics market
3.2. Market characteristics
3.2.1. Market characteristics analysis
3.3. Market segmentation analysis
4. Market sizing
4.1. Market definition
4.1.1. Parent market
4.1.2. Market in focus
4.1.3. Segmentation
4.1.4. Methodology for market sizing and vendor selection
4.1.5. Market definition Inclusions and exclusions checklist
4.2. Market sizing 2018
4.3. Market size and forecast 2019-2023
4.3.1. Global market: Size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
4.3.2. Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
5. Five forces analysis
5.1. Five forces analysis 2018
5.2. Five forces analysis 2023
5.3. Bargaining power of buyers
5.4. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.5. Threat of new entrants
5.6. Threat of substitutes
5.7. Threats of rivalry
5.8. Market condition
6. Customer landscape
6.1. Customer landscape analysis
7. Market segmentation by Geography
7.1. Market share by geography
7.2. Geographic comparison
7.3. APAC
7.3.1. APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
7.3.2. APAC Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
7.4. North America
7.4.1. North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
7.4.2. North America Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
7.5.2. Europe Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
7.6. MEA
7.6.1. MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
7.6.2. MEA Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
7.7. South America
7.7.1. South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
7.7.2. South America Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
7.8. Key leading countries
7.9. Market opportunity
8. Market segmentation by transportation mode
8.1. Market share by transportation mode
8.2. Comparison by transportation mode
8.3. Road
8.3.1. Road Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.3.2. Road Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.4. Rail
8.4.1. Rail Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.4.2. Rail Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.5. Sea
8.5.1. Sea Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.5.2. Sea Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.6. Air
8.6.1. Air Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
8.6.2. Air Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
8.7. Market opportunity by transportation mode
9. Decision framework
10. Drivers and challenges
10.1. Market drivers
10.1.1. Growing automotive industry
10.1.2. Global expansion of automobile manufacturing plants
10.1.3. Rise in popularity for multimodal transport of vehicles
10.2. Market challenges
10.2.1. Shortage of truck drivers
10.2.2. Inadequate logistics infrastructure
10.2.3. High operational costs
10.3. Impact of drivers and challenges
11. Market trends
11.1. Emergence of electric vehicles
11.2. Adoption of blockchain in finished vehicles logistics
11.3. Digital transformation in finished vehicles logistics
12. Vendor landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Landscape disruption
12.3. Competitive Scenario
13. Vendor Analysis
13.1. Vendors covered
13.2. Vendor classification
13.3. Market positioning of vendors
13.4. APL Logistics Ltd.
13.4.1. Vendor overview
13.4.2. Service segments
13.4.3. Organizational developments
13.4.4. Key offerings
13.5. ARS Altmann AG
13.5.1. Vendor overview
13.5.2. Business segments
13.5.3. Organizational developments
13.5.4. Key offerings
13.6. CEVA Logistics AG
13.6.1. Vendor overview
13.6.2. Business segments
13.6.3. Organizational developments
13.6.4. Geographic focus
13.6.5. Segment focus
13.6.6. Key offerings
13.7. Ekol Lojistik AS
13.7.1. Vendor overview
13.7.2. Business segments
13.7.3. Organizational developments
13.7.4. Segment focus
13.7.5. Key offerings
13.8. GEFCO Group
13.8.1. Vendor overview
13.8.2. Business segments
13.8.3. Organizational developments
13.8.4. Geographic focus
13.8.5. Segment focus
13.8.6. Key offerings
13.9. Koopman Logistics Group BV
13.9.1. Vendor overview
13.9.2. Business segments
13.9.3. Organizational developments
13.9.4. Key offerings
13.10. Kuehne Nagel International AG
13.10.1. Vendor overview
13.10.2. Business segments
13.10.3. Organizational developments
13.10.4. Key offerings
13.11. OMSAN Logistics
13.11.1. Vendor overview
13.11.2. Service segments
13.11.3. Organizational developments
13.11.4. Geographic focus
13.11.5. Segment focus
13.11.6. Key offerings
13.12. Sevatas
13.12.1. Vendor overview
13.12.2. Service segments
13.12.3. Organizational developments
13.12.4. Geographic focus
13.12.5. Segment focus
13.12.6. Key offerings
13.13. Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.
13.13.1. Vendor overview
13.13.2. Business segments
13.13.3. Organizational developments
13.13.4. Geographic focus
13.13.5. Segment focus
13.13.6. Key offerings
14. Appendix
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Research framework
14.1.2. Validation techniques employed for market sizing
14.1.3. Information sources
14.2. List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005724/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com