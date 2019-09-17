The "global finished vehicle logistics market 2019-2023" report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

The global finished vehicle logistics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023.

The finished vehicle logistics market deals with several activities including port processing, yard management, claims management, and inspections. All these activities occur during the time the vehicle leaves the factory to reach the dealer. Several factors including the rapid digital transformation in finished vehicle logistics and the emergence of electric vehicles are aiding the finished vehicle logistics market. Finished vehicle logistics market is segmented into road, rail, sea, and air depending on the mode of transportation mode employed.

The rising popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles is one of the critical factors contributing to the overall expansion of the finished vehicle logistics market during the next few years. High demand from the automotive sector has boosted the use of multimodal transport for finished vehicles logistics as it helps to reduce transportation costs and drives efficiency. Many companies have also started using customized solutions for transporting vehicles. This has further led to the launch of various government initiatives and tax reforms, facilitating the growth of the multimodal transport of finished vehicles. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of finished vehicles logistics market during the next few years.

The use of blockchain technology in the finished vehicle logistics systems is one of the key trends that will trigger market growth in the upcoming years. Companies are using this technology to execute efficient and cost-saving business operations for finished vehicles logistics. Blockchain technology also helps in streamlining freight transactions while improving the visibility, security, and accuracy of data. Several market players are deploying this technology to track each vehicle unit in real-time and automate administrative transactions.

Regional Outlook

The global finished vehicles logistics market spans across five major regions of the globe: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. The finished vehicle logistics market in APAC is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of USD 12.98 billion during 2019-2023.

China is expected to account for the highest finished vehicles logistics market share due to the flourishing automotive market in the country. Furthermore, various automobile manufacturers are establishing new production plants in India and China. With the rise in automotive production and sales, there will be a proportional rise in the demand for finished vehicle logistics across these emerging economies.

Competitive Outlook

Ceva Logistics AG is a Switzerland-based company operating in key business segments including freight management and contract logistics. The company holds a significant presence in EMEA, Americas, and APAC. With an employee strength of 58,000 and overall revenue of close to USD 7.35 billion, the company has been offering finished vehicle logistics services including customs brokerage and compliance, pre-dispatch inspection, export compliance and management, storage center operations, and support diagnostics.

