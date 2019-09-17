MEDIA RELEASE

Ayme-Yahil to step down as Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications

Edna Ayme-Yahil (Photo by Jana Legler)

Edna Ayme-Yahil, who led global marketing and communications at Panalpina, has decided to pursue other career opportunities effective immediately.

DSV's Executive Board wishes to thank Edna Ayme-Yahil for her long and loyal service to Panalpina-and in recent months for her welcoming and constructive support for the DSV investor relations and communications teams in preparing the business and employees for the transition and initial phase of integration with DSV.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

Panalpina was acquired by DSV. For more information, please go here or directly to www.dsv.com.

Media Relations

Sandro Hofer

Tel. +41 61 226 11 66

sandro.hofer@panalpina.com

-/-