The African Development Bank last year disclosed a plan to install 10 GW of solar in the deserts of the Sahel. A recent summit held in Burkina Faso may have brought the ambitious project a step closer.Some 16 months ago the African Development Bank revealed plans to install 10 GW of solar generation capacity in the Sahel. The multilateral lender wants to harness abundant solar irradiance for the 250 million people in the region suffering from energy scarcity. Now, on the margins of the G5 Sahel summit in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, regional leaders have voiced support for the Desert to Power initiative. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...