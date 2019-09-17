Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on September 18 17-Sep-2019 / 16:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - September 17, 2019. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on September 18. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) Sberbank's performance for six months of 2019 and financial performance for eight months of 2019. 2) Results of audits carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank in 1H 2019. 3) Succession and career ladders in the branch network of Sberbank. 4) Updating the Risk Appetite of Sberbank Group. 5) Review of the Sberbank Group Risk Report for Q2 2019. 6) Approval of the new version of the Regulation on Meetings of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 20373 EQS News ID: 874993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

