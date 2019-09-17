AI-Powered Analysis Software to Be Used for Match Preparation and Team Evaluation for Ligue 1 Team

Today, Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced a deal in French professional football with Stade Rennais F.C. (SRFC) to give the French Ligue 1 club access to Edge Analysis, the most sophisticated football match preparation tool available.

With the deal, Stade Rennais can use Edge's revolutionary AI-based features to objectively analyse team performance by comparing playing styles of teams and individuals, conducting game-changing set play analysis and first-of-its-kind automatic positional-based formation analysis, while instantly linking data with video to vastly accelerate the match preparation process.

"Stade Rennais have had an exciting start to their season and appear destined to be a force in Ligue 1 this year and beyond," Stats Perform Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele said. "Match preparation is a gruelling task for coaches and analysts, and Edge Analysis provides a huge advantage to streamline the days it usually takes to conduct opponent analysis. We have recently added new AI-powered features to help club analysts breakdown formations, tendencies and habits on the pitch, and link all of them to video at the touch of a button. Ligue 1 football continues to get more competitive, and Stade Rennais now have a new tool to examine teams and provide recommendations. We continue to add new features to the analysis capabilities of Edge and look forward to sharing the updates with Stade Rennais."

Stade Rennais started the season on a torrid pace as the only team to win their first three matches, including a win over PSG. They are one of four Ligue one clubs with nine points from four matches,. After consistent finishes in the top half of the table in recent years, plus their victory in the French cup, the club now looks to take a step forward toward playing regularly the Europa League.

"We are building an increasingly strong club and we want the best tools possible to get the most out of our squad," said Olivier Letang President of Stade Rennais FC.

"Edge Analysis puts an enormous amount of relevant information at our fingertips and opens up new methods of analysis to our staff, allowing us to truly examine our upcoming opponents and prepare accordingly. To be a strong football club today, you must embrace big data, and Edge is using unique AI and machine learning methods to do that faster and more efficiently for us. Moreover, it is the only solution that delivers relevant football key performance indicators to inform our coaches on the insights that matter to help guide our decisions", states Jeremie Colson coordinator of the "matches and players analysis department" at Stade Rennais FC.

"We want to invest in the future with a forward thinking approach and our philosophy is to innovate in every key sector. We are excited to get this important solution and partner with a global leader like Stats Perform as we think it will help us continue to make our club grow," concluded Stade Rennais FC President, Olivier Letang.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

