Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
17.09.19
18:32 Uhr
71,01 Euro
+0,10
+0,14 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,86
70,94
18:40
70,85
70,95
18:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALCOMM INC71,01+0,14 %