Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Xbrane Biopharma AB, company registration number 556749-2375, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Xbrane Biopharma AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the company's prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that Xbrane Biopharma AB can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to September 23, 2019. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 15,415,199 shares. Short Name: XBRANE ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007789409 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 118813 ----------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 57,821 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP /2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.