SAI Global Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, the home of the world's leading Risk platform SAI360, today announced that its ResilienceONE business continuity risk solution was recognized in the Leaders quadrant for the fifth consecutive time by information technology and advisory company Gartner.

The 2019 Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions[1] report rated SAI Global a Leader based on Gartner's evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We believe Gartner's recognition underscores our commitment to helping customers remain resilient while recovering quickly and efficiently through any business outage," said Peter Granat, Chief Executive Officer SAI Global. "Receiving this recognition, we believe proves that we are a trusted partner, one that can enable our customers to take measured risks with a high degree of confidence over time."

"What is especially impressive about ResilienceONE is - in a word - visionary," said long-time customer Michael Lazcano, Director of Global Business Continuity Services Corporate at Gap, Inc. "The product's reputation stems from ethical leadership, innovation and customer service. Its impact and recovery analysis, simple dashboards and automated tasks allow me to stay focused on applying my expertise during the most critical situations."

As business has become more complex, more global, and more digital, the need for robust business continuity tools and programs to counter emerging threats has never been greater. In the last 18 months, SAI Global has added capabilities to connect BCM and Integrated Risk Management (IRM) programs, vendor continuity to extend protection beyond walls, and Risk Intelligence to help organizations manage risk and visualize gaps in BCM programs to focus on operational resilience.

Anton Lissone, Chief Technology Officer for SAI Global commented: "SAI Global's ResilienceONE has been a consistent Leader in the BCMP category and we're proud to have been recognized by Gartner once again. We feel this recognition represents our ability to provide best-in-class solutions and is validation of our product roadmap and investment in innovation. We believe the inclusion of ResilienceONE to our SAI360 platform strategy for integrated risk management is what separates us."

ResilienceONE, which joined the SAI Global solution set when the Company acquired Strategic BCP in July 2018, has carefully balanced ease of use, customization, and administration for its customers since its market debut. The all-in-one business continuity risk management system provides customers fast, critical decision-making and strategic insights during disaster and business interruptions.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide," Gartner, David Gregory, Roberta Witty, 12 September 2019. *SAI Global is listed in previous reports as Strategic BCP.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

