Trifecta Gold Ltd. Sells Triple Crown

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces that it has sold a 100% interest in its Triple Crown Property, located in Yukon Territory, to Strategic Metals Ltd. for $100,000. Trifecta shall retain a one-half percent net smelter return royalty which can be purchased at any time for $500,000.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is also evaluating various corporate transactions to benefit shareholders.

