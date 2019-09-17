Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a transport and logistics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to adapt quickly to market changes and gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance logistics management processes and enhance sales rate by 13% in a year.

Although technological advancements and digital transformations have brought about new opportunities for companies in the transport and logistics industry, the industry is not free of challenges. The rapid pace of transformations have increased pressure on transport and logistics companies to optimize their logistics management processes and deliver better services to customers. Also, keeping pace with competitors' plans and actions have become imperative to succeed in the long run. As such, companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

The business challenge: The client is a transport and logistics company based out of Europe. They faced challenges in managing their inventory activities. Consequently, they were unable to meet evolving market demands and keep pace with customers' needs and requirements. The company even started losing their valuable customers to their competitors. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' business strategies, adapt quickly to market transformations, and optimize their supply chain processes.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to understand the market size and analyze the latest trends and transformations. Our experts also conducted a competitor analysis study, where they helped the client to analyze their performance compared to the top transport and logistics companies in Europe.

Furthermore, our experts helped the client to understand areas where the lacked compared to their competitors. In addition, they were able to identify processes adopted by their key competitors to enhance supply chain operations. As a result, they were able to enhance their sales rate by 13% in a year.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Respond faster to market transformations

Adopt a customer-centric approach and drive customer loyalty

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying profitable processes and technologies employed by their competitors

Enhancing supply chain operations and sustaining a leading edge in the market

