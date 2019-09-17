Copenhagen, September 17, 2019 Exchange Notice On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2018 to May 2019 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will take effect from June 30, 2020: Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 207,241 Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 173,324 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 3377 0353. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738912