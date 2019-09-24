Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD TO HOLD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") has mandated Pareto Securities AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on September 27, 2019.

Stockholm, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Subject to inter alia market conditions, a SEK-denominated, three-year senior secured bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments.

For additional information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 24 September 2019.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

Attachment